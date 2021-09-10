School board meetings to allow in-person attendance

Meetings will also be live-streamed for remote participation

–This week the Paso Robles Joint Unified School Board announced that school board meetings would be open to community participation in-person. All persons must wear a mask in the board room. All meetings will also be live-streamed on Zoom for remote participation.

The next regular meeting of the board will be next week on Tuesday, Sept. 14. with open session starting at 6 p.m. Meetings are held in the board meeting room of the district office located at 800 Niblick Road in Paso Robles.

Click here to view the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.

