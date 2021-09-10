Paso Robles News|Friday, September 10, 2021
You are here: Home » Community » School board meetings to allow in-person attendance
  • Follow Us!

School board meetings to allow in-person attendance 

Posted: 7:15 am, September 10, 2021 by News Staff

paso robles schools re-opening

Meetings will also be live-streamed for remote participation

–This week the Paso Robles Joint Unified School Board announced that school board meetings would be open to community participation in-person. All persons must wear a mask in the board room. All meetings will also be live-streamed on Zoom for remote participation.

The next regular meeting of the board will be next week on Tuesday, Sept. 14. with open session starting at 6 p.m. Meetings are held in the board meeting room of the district office located at 800 Niblick Road in Paso Robles.

Click here to view the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting. 

Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.