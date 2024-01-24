School board votes to close Georgia Brown Elementary School

– In a 6-1 vote last night, the Paso Robles School Board decided to close Georgia Brown Elementary School, with Trustee Sondra Williams providing the sole dissenting vote.

The decision stemmed from the discovery of a potential dangerous “seismic anomaly” beneath the site of the district’s dual immersion program. Georgia Brown Elementary, known for its focus on students achieving fluency in both English and Spanish by fifth grade, faced additional challenges, including reports of rotting beams and various safety issues at the 36th Street campus.

The board decided to relocate the dual immersion program to either George Flamson Middle School or Daniel Lewis Middle School, extending it to include kindergarten through 8th grade. The plan also involves redistributing 6th grade to the remaining elementary schools, discontinuing further expenditure on the temporary campus, and transferring 7th and 8th grade to the remaining middle school, according to reports.

Watch the full meeting on YouTube below:

Share To Social Media