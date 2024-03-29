School board selects a Bearcat for next superintendent

– The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees has announced Jennifer Loftus as the selected finalist for the superintendent position.

Loftus, a former Bearcat, will succeed Dr. Curt Dubost who has served with distinction for the past five years. The contract will be ratified in open session at the April 16 regular board meeting. Loftus will officially begin her position on July 1.

With an impressive 26 year career in education, Loftus has served in many roles including assistant principal, principal, director of administrative services, director of teaching and learning/ interim assistant superintendent, adjunct professor, a state consultant in early childhood services, and most recently as the executive director of educational services. Currently as executive director of educational services of the Santa Maria Bonita School District, Loftus has continued to dedicate herself to being an innovative, dedicated and highly skilled educational leader, according to PRJUSD.

Earning both a masters and later a post masters in educational leadership, the superintendent and the Chief School Business Official (CSBO), and a bachelor of science, Loftus’ career has extended from the East Coast and now back to the Central Coast, where she calls home.

“I look forward to working with the new superintendent to make the transition smooth and to assist in any way I can,” says retiring Superintendent Curt Dubost. “I wish the district great success moving forward to the benefit of all of our kids, and I expect to remain active in a variety of ways”

“We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer Loftus back to Paso Robles Joint Unified School District as our next Superintendent,” said President of the Board of Trustees Nathan Williams, “Please join us in welcoming our returning Bearcat, Jennifer Loftus, as the new superintendent of PRJUSD. Over the next few months Mrs. Loftus will work with both Santa Maria Bonita School District and PRJUSD with the transitions that will be taking place. We look forward to introducing her to our school district, our community and most importantly, our families.”

Share To Social Media