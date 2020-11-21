Paso Robles school district extends winter break

Spring semester to start Jan. 11

–On Nov.16, 2020, the Governor announced San Luis Obispo County, California has been moved back into the “Purple Tier” for COVID-19. Additionally, for the first time since the pandemic began, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) has issued a travel advisory asking those arriving in California from other states or countries, including returning California residents, to self-isolate for 14 days. Oregon and Washington have issued the same advisory. The quarantine does not apply to those who travel for essential work. Governor’s advisory: https://www.gov.ca.gov/2020/11/13/california-oregon-washington-issue-travel-advisories/.

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District says it remains dedicated to the safe return of both students and staff to our campuses. It believes that in-person instruction for all students is necessary and vital for the success of the district. Therefore they are adjusting the school calendar for Jan. 2021.

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District will extend the winter break to three weeks: Dec. 21-Jan. 8. The first day of school for the Spring semester for all students will be Jan. 11, 2021. This extended Winter break should allow for appropriate quarantine time after the holiday season, and hopefully, support the increased possibility to return to in-person school. All elementary schools will continue with both in-person and distance learning options. Middle and high schools will reopen for in-person services if they have clearance from public health, 14 days on the Red Tier. They will continue to keep parents and families updated about the county COVID-19 status and the impact on reopening secondary schools.

Superintendent Curt Dubost has made this decision to extend the winter break in consultation with the board of trustees and county officials. This action will be brought to the board of trustees on Dec. 15, 2020, for ratification.

For additional information: https://sites.google.com/pasoschools.org/reopen

