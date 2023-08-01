School district hosting hiring event today

– Paso Robles Joint Unified School District will hold its annual recruitment Job Fair/Career Expo today, Aug. 1, from 2-5 p.m., in the District Office Board Room, located at 800 Niblick Road, Paso Robles.

Positions open for immediate hire for this coming school year include entry-level positions: para-educators, warehouse worker, a mechanic, playground supervisors, food service workers, bus drivers/transportation assistants, various coaching opportunities, and clerical support. The district also seeks to employ a dual immersion teacher, high school American Sign Language teacher, mental

health therapist, occupational therapist, Teacher on Special Assignment-community school, speech-language therapist, counselor, and more.

Bilingual applicants are great but it is not a requirement. Positions are both full-time with health benefits and part-time.

Staff will be on-site to help throughout the entire hiring process.

Attendees serious about getting a job and looking forward to a possible on-the-spot interview should come prepared with hiring documentation.

Find the district’s current job listing at https://www.edjoin.org/pasoschools.

