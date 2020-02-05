School district now accepting kindergarten registrations

–Paso Robles Joint Unified School District announced recently that it is ready to begin registration for new kindergartners for the 2020 – 2021 school year.

In addition to a rigorous curriculum, PRJUSD students receive instruction in dance, music, art and physical education, the district announced in a press release from Child Development Supervisor Tara Quinn.

In addition to neighborhood elementary schools, the district also offers enrollment in two magnet schools: Georgia Brown Elementary, a dual English-Spanish immersion language school, and the Arts Academy at Bauer Speck Elementary, offering visual and performing arts.

Registration packets are available at all elementary school sites and the district office beginning Feb. 6, 2020.

Kindergarten registration will be held March 2 – March 13, 2020, for all elementary schools, including Georgia Brown and The Arts Academy at Bauer Speck. Parents may register children after March 13 however, late registration may impact your child’s placement.

Registration will be held in the district office located at 800 Niblick Road from 7:45 AM-4:00 PM. Registration for any student wishing to transfer from another school district of residence into PRJUSD schools will begin April 1, 2020.

Kindergarten is for children who will be five years old on or before September 1, 2020. Transitional kindergarten is for children who will be five years old on or between September 2, 2020, and December 2, 2020. Early entrance to transitional kindergarten is for children who will be five years old on or between December 3, 2020, and March 1, 2021. Early entrance enrollment is reviewed as space allows.

PRJUSD also offers limited pre-K services. Visit the district website for information regarding these options.

For additional information regarding kindergarten registration, please contact the district office at (805) 769-1000 or visit www.pasoschools.org.

