School district reaches tentative agreement with teacher’s union

Tentative agreement will be presented at upcoming school board meeting

– The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District has announced that after participating in a fact-finding hearing, careful deliberation, and negotiations, it has reached a tentative agreement with the Paso Robles Public Educators union.

“The negotiations and fact-finding process have been rigorous but ultimately fruitful,” said the district in a press release, “Through open dialogue and collaboration, all parties involved have worked tirelessly to address the various concerns and considerations at hand.”

The tentative agreement will be presented to the PRPE membership, the board, and the community at an upcoming public board meeting.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to everyone who has contributed to this process, including our dedicated faculty and staff, our community members, and the representatives involved in the fact-finding process.”

Share To Social Media