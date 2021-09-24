School district seeking community members for bond oversight committee

Filing deadline is Oct. 29

– Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) is looking to fill at least seven seats on its Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee (CBOC) to help authenticate projects for Measure M. Measure M is a $95 million bond passed by voters in Nov. 2016, to upgrade and modernize the elementary and middle schools in the district.

The committee serves a vital role to the community and its taxpayers in reviewing proposed projects, reviewing expenditures of current projects, and informing the public concerning the use of funds from Measure M.

The law requires the committee to be a specific size and membership. The Board of Trustees appoint members to serve two-year terms and no more than three consecutive years. Regular meetings will be held quarterly.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old to be considered as a candidate for the CBOC. Potential members may not be an employee or official of PRJUSD and may not be a vendor, contractor, or consultant to the district. The Board of Trustees is particularly interested in applicants who are:

• A parent with a child enrolled in PRJUSD

• Active in a business organization

• Active in a senior citizen organization

• Active in a taxpayer’s association

• Active in a PTA/PTO or School Site Council in PRJUSD

• A member of the Planning Commission

An application, along with committee responsibilities, may be accessed from the homepage of the district website www.pasoschools.org or obtained at the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Office at 800 Niblick Road. Interested parties may also request an application by calling Elena Davis at 769-1000 ext. 30105 or email esdavis@pasoschools.org. Filing deadline is Oct. 29, 2021 at 5 p.m. For more information on the CBOC, contact Manager of Facilities and Planning Ricardo Reyes, at (805) 769-1160 Ext. 32011 or rreyes@pasoschools.org.

