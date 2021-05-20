School district seeking input regarding election conversion

–Paso Robles Joint Unified School District is inviting community members to provide input into plans for converting Board of Education elections from an at-large to a by-trustee-area system. Under the current at-large system, all registered voters may vote for any board candidate within school district boundaries. Under the new system, residents will vote for a single candidate residing in their newly drawn trustee area. The first election under the new system would be in Nov. 2022.

The Board of Education approved the plan to convert to by-trustee area elections on February 26, 2019, in compliance with the California Voting Rights Act (CVRA). The mapping will be led by a demographer and legal team.

“Paso Robles has a proud tradition of focusing on student success,” said Assistant Superintendent for Business Services Brad Pawlowski. “We are committed to making this transition with the utmost transparency and the greatest possible input from our community as we continue to ensure our students remain at the forefront of everything we do.”

After approval by the Board of Education, a final proposed map will be presented to the San Luis Obispo County Committee on School District Organization for adoption.

The following hearings and public meetings have been scheduled:

Public hearings

• Tuesday, May 25, 6 p.m. (Trustee Area Scenarios – First Hearing)

• Tuesday, June 8, 6 p.m. (Trustee Area Scenarios – Second Hearing)

• Tuesday, June 22, 6 p.m. (Trustee Area Scenarios –Third Hearing)

All public hearings will be held at the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board Room, 800 Niblick Road, Paso Robles.

Public comment may be made via info@pasoschool.org, (before 3 p.m. of each public earing date) or directed to the office of Brad Pawlowski at (805) 769-1000.

