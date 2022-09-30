School district to hold public hearing on instructional material sufficiency

School board encourages participation from parents, teachers, bargaining unit leaders, members of the community

– The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District is issuing a public hearing notice regarding the sufficiency of proposed instructional materials.

In order to receive funds from the Instructional Materials Realignment Fund districts must comply with requirements of the education code. The code requires that a district hold a public hearing by the eighth week of the 2022-2023 school year and make a determination whether each pupil has sufficient textbooks or instructional materials that are consistent with the content and cycles of the curriculum framework adopted by the State Education Board in core curriculum areas (mathematics, science, social studies and language arts).

The board will also report on the status of textbooks in foreign language, health, and the availability of laboratory science equipment in grades 9-12. The school board encourages participation from parents, teachers, bargaining unit leaders, and members of the community to make a determination whether each pupil in each school has enough state-adopted textbooks or instructional materials.

A public hearing on this matter will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at 6 p.m. at the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Office Board Room located at 800 Niblick Road, in Paso Robles.

Questions, comments, or concerns may be addressed to Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services Erin Haley at (805) 769-1000, ext. 30401.

The meeting will be available to view on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/c/PRJUSDBroadcasts.

The meeting is held in English with Spanish closed captioning the following morning.

