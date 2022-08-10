School district to host job fair and career expo today

Full-time, part-time positions available with the district

– The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District will hold its annual recruitment job fair/career expo today from 1-6 p.m., in the district office board room, located on 800 Niblick Road, in Paso Robles.

Positions open for immediate hire for this coming school year include para-educators, after-school programs, custodial/groundskeeper, custodial substitutes, playground supervisors, food service workers, bus drivers/transportation assistants, and clerical support. Bilingual applicants are great but it is not a requirement. Positions are both full-time with health benefits to part-time.

The human resources staff is looking for high-energy, passionate, human beings that wish to be part of the Paso Robles schools team. Staff will be on-site to guide applicants through the entire hiring process.

Attendees that are serious about getting a job and are prepared for possible on-the-spot interviews should come prepared with a government-issued ID, proof that they are qualified to work in the United States, a resume, and references.

Find the district’s current job openings on the district’s website, www.pasoschools.org under Human Resources. Paso Robles Joint USD is an equal opportunity employer.

Advertisement

Related