School district welcomes new personnel, announces staffing changes

High school welcomes new assistant principal, coach, curriculum coordinator

–In its most recent district newsletter, the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District welcomed new personnel and announced new staffing changes.

PRJUSD welcomes Gerald Braxton as the new assistant principal at Paso Robles High School. Braxton comes to PRHS with over 25 years of experience, a positive attitude, and knowledge in educational practices with youth in both public schools and probation.

Long time teacher Jennifer Moore will serve as the new guidance specialist at Pat Butler and Winifred Pifer Elementary Schools. She brings creativity, classroom expertise, and a positive attitude to this new position.

Bearcat alumni Mark Martinez will be the new director of girls’ basketball/varsity head coach at Paso Robles High School, and Mike De Rosa (not pictured) is the new coordinator of curriculum.

