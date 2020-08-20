School year begins with distance learning, school lunch program resumes now with dinner

–Distance learning begins today for students in the Paso Robles School District, but just like last spring, students will be learning at home on their Chromebooks or laptops. The teachers will be in the classroom.

The school lunch program begins today, too, but this year, it expands to include dinner. When parents drive through one of four campus parking lots with the appropriate paperwork, they’ll receive a hot lunch, a cold supper and cold breakfast for the following morning. The meals are available at Paso Robles High School, Winifred Pifer Elementary School, Flamson Middle School and Georgia Brown Elementary School.

Food Services Director Joey Vaughn said that, “Parents need to fill out a form which is available on the district website, PasoSchools.org. There is a phone number listed on the form for parents to call to get the students’ pin number. Some students remember their numbers, but for those who don’t know their pin, those numbers are available at the school office or at the food services office.”

Parents are encouraged to go to the school website to get the form if they are planning to buy or pick up meals from the district. That form and the protocol is listed on the PRJUSD website PasoSchools.org.

