Scott Jalbert retires as Cal Fire’s San Luis Obispo unit chief

–Unit Chief Scott Jalbert is retiring, effective Dec. 12, 2020. Chief Jalbert has led Cal Fire’s San Luis Obispo Unit since April 1, 2016, with prudent oversight, dedicated leadership, commitment to the citizens, and with a “vision that the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department will exceed expectations and maintain the highest standards of preparedness, training, and emergency response,” according to Cal Fire.

Chief Jalbert joined Cal Fire in June of 1987 in the San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit as a Seasonal Firefighter. Over his 33-year career, he climbed through the ranks as Fire Fighter II, Fire Apparatus Engineer, Fire Captain, Training Officer, Battalion Chief, Assistant Chief, Deputy Chief, and Unit Chief.

Chief Jalbert has served on Cal Fire Type 1 Incident Management Teams, 2 and 6, from May 2000 to January 2013. He has held the position of Incident Commander, Operations Section Chief, Planning Section Chief, and Situation Unit Leader; and served CAL FIRE as Lead Cadre Member for S-440 Planning Section Chief, and Lead Cadre Member for S-620 Area Command; and until his retirement served as the Area Commander for the National Interagency Area Command Team 3, Advanced All-Hazard Incident Management Cadre Member, and Serious Accident Review Team Leader. He has committed and tirelessly served as a Certified Master Instructor for CAL FIRE and other agencies in Fire Technology Training classes, such as Area Command, Advanced All-Hazard Incident Management, Serious Accident Review Team, Fire Operations in the Wildland/Urban Interface, Company and Chief Officer command courses, various State Fire Marshal classes, and currently instructs fire command State Fire Training Courses at the City College of San Francisco.

During his 33-year career, Chief Jalbert has worked with different agencies on complex large-scale emergency situations such as Incident Commander for the Chimney Fire, Alamo Fire, Avila Fire, and the San Bruno Gas Line Explosion; served as an Agency Administrator on the Thomas Fire, Woolsey Fire, Sherpa Fire, and the Santa Barbara Mud-Slide; Area Commander for the August Complex and the Rocky Mountain Area Command in Colorado, and Operations Section Chief for several other large scale events.

“It has been an amazing 33-year career that has taken me all over the state, and I will truly miss doing what we do. I have absolutely loved serving here in San Luis Obispo for the last five years; I can’t think of a better place to call home,” said Jalbert.

“During Chief Jalbert’s longstanding public service career, he has enhanced the quality of life in, and the effectiveness of, each of the communities in which he has served,” said Jonathan Stornetta, Fire Chief for the City of Paso Robles. “Chief Jalbert’s accomplishments and unwavering commitment to this county will have a lasting impact on all our residents. His significant contributions have been profound to the fire service and will forever be the benchmark for future efforts to grow. Chief Jalbert leaves behind a legacy of service, professionalism, and friendship.”

“Chief Jalbert will be truly missed,” said Keith Aggson, Fire Chief, City of San Luis Obispo. “Since taking the reins of CAL FIRE/SLO County Fire Department, Chief Jalbert has been a commensurate professional, dedicated to superior service and excellence while truly embracing the core values of service above self. His leadership in the county fostering partnerships to achieve regional cooperation and efficiencies has been remarkable. He is an incredibly dynamic chief, committed family man and great friend. I wish him the very best in the next season of his life and look forward to our continued friendship.”

“I believe I speak for all Fire Chiefs in San Luis Obispo County when I say regional cooperation has never been as solid as it has been under Chief Jalbert’s leadership,” said Steve Lieberman, Fire Chief for Five Cities Fire Authority. “Chief Jalbert invests in relationships and is always willing to help when he can and be honest with you when he can’t. What has always impressed me about him is his willingness to sit down and listen to people. I’m very proud to call him my friend.”

