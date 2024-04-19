Sculpterra Winery hosting spring art festival this Saturday

Event is free to attend

– Sculpterra Winery and Sculpture Gardens will host a Spring Art Festival this Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m. Nestled in the Backroads Wineries area east of Paso Robles, the festival will feature talented local artists showcasing and selling their work amidst the garden’s sculptures.

“We are thrilled to invite you to our annual Spring Art Festival, where creativity and community converge in a celebration of local talent,” says Truman of Sculpterra Winery. “Sculpterra has always been a haven where art and nature intertwine, and we are eager to share this experience with all who attend.”

The festival will offer a day filled with artistic inspiration, with food available for purchase, and live local music. Admission is free.

For additional details about the Spring Art Festival at Sculpterra Winery and Sculpture Gardens, interested individuals can visit Sculpterra.com or contact info@Sculpterra.com.

