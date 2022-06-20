Sculpterra’s ‘Figurine’ vintage receives multiple awards

Figurine is unique blend of Italian, French varietals

– Sculpterra Winery’s 2019 Figurine vintage has been awarded multiple times this year. The Rodeo Uncorked Houston Wine Competition was the first, awarding it Reserve Class Champion and a gold medal. The Orange County Commercial Wine Competition was next, giving the wine a Double Gold Medal and scoring it 93 points. The Sunset International Wine Competition then named it Best of Class as well as awarded it another Double Gold and 97 Points.

Figurine is a unique blend in that it blends together Italian varietals with French varietals in a way that “brings out the best qualities of each varietal,” according to the winery. The 2019 vintage of Figurine is a blend of 50-percent primitivo, 40-percent cabernet sauvignon, and 10-percent merlot.

The awards were announced during Sculpterra’s 50-percent off case sale for wine club members. The public may order cases online at sculpterra.com or call the winery at (805) 226-8881, or pick up wine at Sculpterra Winery and Sculpture Garden, located at 5015 Linne Rd in Paso Robles.

