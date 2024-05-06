Season rainfall total reaches 21.20 inches

Warming trend in the forecast later this week

– Paso Robles measured .08 inches of rain on Sunday morning, bringing the rainfall season total to 21.20 inches.

The Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014. Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles.

Click here to view the Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page.

No rain is in the forecast for Paso Robles this week, according to Weather Underground. A warming trend is expected by the end of the week, with temperatures gradually climbing into the mid-80s.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground.

Share To Social Media