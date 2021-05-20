Seatbelt enforcement check leads to foot pursuit, arrest

Investigation revealed the suspect had stolen the vehicle earlier that morning

–On Tuesday at approximately 8:55 a.m., an officer with the Morro Bay Police Department was conducting traffic enforcement at the intersection of Hwy 41 and Main St. The officer noticed the driver of a green Acura was not wearing his seatbelt. The officer initiated a traffic enforcement stop for the seatbelt violation in the 1400 block of Main St. The driver yielded in the parking lot where he exited the vehicle and began running southbound in a nearby alley. Officers engaged in a short foot pursuit and apprehended the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Jason Verlon Turner of Morro Bay.

Investigation revealed the Turner had stolen the vehicle in the early morning hours. Turner was found to be in possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and burglary tools. Turner was arrested and later booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

MBPD says they would like to thank the alert citizens who assisted officers on the scene and remind citizens to secure their car keys and lock their vehicles. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Morro Bay Police Department at (805) 772-6225 or San Luis Obispo Crime Stoppers at (805) 781-4553.

Advertisement



Share this post!

email

Related