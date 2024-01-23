Semi truck blocks traffic on Cuesta Grade

Jackknifed truck blocks middle and right lanes

– Two lanes on northbound Highway 101 were closed yesterday due to a semi-truck that stopped while ascending the Cuesta Grade. The 18-wheeler obstructed the lanes starting at 1:56 p.m., according to CHP. The truck, in a jackknifed position, blocked the middle and right lanes of the highway between San Luis Obispo and Santa Margarita.

Traffic advisory 2 right lanes blocked US-101 Northbound just north of Stagecoach Rd, for an undetermined amount of time, commercial vehicle blocking #2 & #3 lane NB with tow truck en route. pic.twitter.com/apw8gfCVEy — CHP San Luis Obispo (@ChpSlo) January 22, 2024

A tow truck came to remove the semi-truck. Traffic congestion extended approximately halfway up the Grade to San Luis Obispo, according to accounts. The lanes were reopened around 3:25 p.m.

