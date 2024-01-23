Semi truck blocks traffic on Cuesta Grade 

Paso Robles News|Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Jackknifed truck blocks middle and right lanes

– Two lanes on northbound Highway 101 were closed yesterday due to a semi-truck that stopped while ascending the Cuesta Grade. The 18-wheeler obstructed the lanes starting at 1:56 p.m., according to CHP. The truck, in a jackknifed position, blocked the middle and right lanes of the highway between San Luis Obispo and Santa Margarita.

A tow truck came to remove the semi-truck. Traffic congestion extended approximately halfway up the Grade to San Luis Obispo, according to accounts. The lanes were reopened around 3:25 p.m.

 

