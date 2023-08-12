Semi truck mechanical issue slows traffic on Highway 101 off-ramp

– Traffic flow in Paso Robles experienced delays on Friday afternoon due to a semi-trailer truck encountering mechanical problems, as reported by the California Highway Patrol.

The mechanical glitch forced the semi-truck to come to a stop within the right turn lane leading onto eastbound Highway 46, reports say. Consequently, the truck’s position obstructed the off-ramp access and brought northbound traffic on Highway 101 to a standstill. The truck was reportedly carrying a 45-foot trailer loaded with 70,000 pounds of materials.

The incident led to a buildup of traffic congestion along northbound Highway 101, extending up to the exit ramp for Niblick Road, as observed on the Caltrans traffic map. In response, a heavy-duty tow truck responded to the location to relocate the disabled truck.

