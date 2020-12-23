Sen. Laird announces State Senate committee assignments

–State Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz) who represents Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo County in his district announced his State Senate committee assignments, revealing a broad array of assignments. They are:

– Chair, Senate Budget Subcommittee #1 (Education)

– Vice Chair, Joint Legislative Audit Committee

– Member, Appropriations Committee

– Member, Budget & Fiscal Review Committee

– Member, Joint Legislative Committee on Budget

– Member, Judiciary Committee

– Member, Labor, Public Employment & Retirement

– Member, Natural Resources & Water Committee

– Member, Rules Committee

– Member, Joint Legislative Committee on Rules

“I want to thank Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins for allowing me the opportunity to serve on several crucial policy-making and fiscal committees,” said Sen. Laird. “These assignments well position me to advance strong, workable measures on climate change, sustainable public education, affordable housing, access to health care and support for science-based public health, addressing issues of social justice, and providing both short and long-term relief from COVID-19 pandemic impacts.”

Additionally, it was announced Friday, Dec. 18 that based on a joint agreement between the State Senate and Assembly, regular legislative session for 2021 would not begin until Monday, Jan. 11 due to exploding COVID-19 infection rates throughout California. Session was originally slated to begin Jan. 4.

Share this post!

email

Related