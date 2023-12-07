Senator, journalist headline SLO Chamber State of the State event

Event will be held Dec. 12 in San Luis Obispo

– The San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce is set to host its annual State of the State event on Dec. 12, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Embassy Suites San Luis Obispo. The event is open to the public, with admission prices set at $40 for SLO Chamber members and $50 for future members.

The featured speakers for the event include Senator John Laird, who was elected to the State Senate in 2020 to represent Senate District 17, and political journalist David Lesher. Both speakers will provide insights on major national, state, and regional issues, covering topics such as housing, inflation, homelessness, small business support, and the Diablo Canyon Power Plant.

During the question and answer session of the event, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with the speakers and delve deeper into issues they find most pressing and relevant.

Senator John Laird, the chair of the Budget & Fiscal Review Subcommittee 1 on Education, the Labor, Public Employment & Retirement Committee, and the Natural Resources & Water Committee, brings a wealth of experience, having served as secretary of the California Natural Resources Agency and on the Santa Cruz City Council.

David Lesher, a veteran journalist and state policy expert, co-founded CalMatters, a nonpartisan and nonprofit news organization dedicated to holding state leaders accountable and delivering stories that explore solutions to quality of life issues.

The event will be moderated by Christine Robertson, who brings nearly a decade of experience in California’s State Capitol, having held senior staff positions in the Assembly Minority Caucus, the California State Senate, and the California State Assembly. Currently serving as the executive director of the San Luis Coastal Education Foundation, Robertson co-founded and led the Institute for Advanced Technology & Public Policy at Cal Poly.

Share To Social Media