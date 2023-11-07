Senator presents recognition certificate to Paso Robles Youth Arts Center

– The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center recently played host to Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz) of District 17 in the California State Senate.

During the visit, Senator Laird presented a certificate of recognition from the California State Senate, commemorating the center’s 25th anniversary and acknowledging its positive influence on the local youth community.

The event brought together Youth Arts staff, board members, and neighbors who convened to welcome Senator Laird and engage in discussions pertaining to the future endeavors of the youth arts center.

The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center offers free after-school classes that bring enrichment to youth of all ages in a variety of visual and performing arts including art, dance, music, theatre, and creative enrichment.

Share To Social Media