Senator presents recognition certificate to Paso Robles Youth Arts Center 

Posted: 7:15 am, November 7, 2023 by News Staff
youth arts recognized by senator

From left to right: Bernadette Boddington, president of Paso Robles Public Educators; board members Gwen Severson and Sue Benitez; Maggie D’Ambrosia from Windward Vineyards; Ann Berry-Gallegos, executive director of the youth arts center; Senator John Laird; Barby Wunsch, director of fund development for the youth arts center; Jamie Dietze, program director for the youth arts center; Natalie Cole, program coordinator for the youth arts center; and Celia Moses, Principal of Georgia Brown Elementary.

– The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center recently played host to Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz) of District 17 in the California State Senate.

During the visit, Senator Laird presented a certificate of recognition from the California State Senate, commemorating the center’s 25th anniversary and acknowledging its positive influence on the local youth community.

The event brought together Youth Arts staff, board members, and neighbors who convened to welcome Senator Laird and engage in discussions pertaining to the future endeavors of the youth arts center.

The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center offers free after-school classes that bring enrichment to youth of all ages in a variety of visual and performing arts including art, dance, music, theatre, and creative enrichment.

 

 

 

