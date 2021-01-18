Seniors line up at Mid-State Fairgrounds for COVID-19 vaccine

–Local senior citizens lined up Monday morning at the California Mid-State Fairgrounds to receive the first round of COVID-19 vaccines available to residents 75-years-old and over in San Luis Obispo County.

Vaccinations started at 9 a.m. and are planned to continue till 4 p.m. every day this week. About 400 seniors were expected to receive the vaccine Monday and a total of 2,200 this week in Paso Robles, according to Charles Brown with the Paso Robles Fire Department.

San Luis Obispo County opened vaccinations up to residents over 75-years-old because approximately three-quarters of COVID-19 deaths in the county are in that age group, Brown said. The Paso Robles site is offering the Moderna vaccine.

Caroline and Ronald Tobin of Atascadero were first in line for the vaccine. They said they have been looking forward to getting it. “I’ve been watching the public health page and there was a place to sign up and it popped into my inbox on Friday,” said Caroline. “We need to get this vaccine out to everyone so things can get back to normal,” she said. “It’s been tough staying home all the time,” Ronald added.

About 50 staff from the San Luis Obispo County Health Agency and emergency workers from the Paso Robles, Morro Bay, San Luis Obispo, and Cal Fire were on scene to assist with the vaccinations. Over the last week, crews transformed The Ponderosa Pavillion and much of the south end of the fairgrounds into the vaccination site.

Another site in the City of San Luis Obispo opened Monday and is expected to distribute an additional 2,200 vaccines this week.

Appointments are fully booked for this week, according to the county health agency. Information on receiving a vaccine is available at http://RecoverSLO.org/vaccines. Residents can sign up at http://EmergencySLO.org/subscribe to be notified when more appointments become available.

Over 4,000 SLO County residents are registered to get their first dose of vaccine next week! 👏 Appointments are now fully booked through next week. Please check back at https://t.co/mi1X2C0NvO as more appointments come online or sign up to be notified at https://t.co/P4uSudeOHj. pic.twitter.com/OvIvu6frMW — SLO Public Health (@SLOPublicHealth) January 15, 2021

Share this post!

email

Related