Sensorio announces additional nights in July and August due to popular demand 

–Sensorio Paso Robles announced this week the addition of Thursday nights for the stunning outdoor art exhibition of Bruce Munro: Field of Light. Adding Thursdays to the regular Friday and Saturday nights for the repeatedly sold-out exhibit will allow visitors an extra night each week to admire the lauded light exhibit by internationally acclaimed Australian light artist Bruce Munro. After September, the exhibit will also be open Sunday nights through January 3, 2021.

In strict accordance with local public health requirements to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), Sensorio will implement and enforce new rules throughout the 15-acre outdoor site. Says Executive Director Tracy Strann, “With the Governor’s announcement May 12 allowing activities including outdoor museums and galleries, we were granted permission by the Public Health Director of San Luis Obispo County to re-open. We are implementing every safety precaution in order to offer a safe environment for our visitors, including timed ticket entry, a one-way path through the exhibition, limited group size (six maximum), monitored and enforced social distancing, mask coverings, and other safety measures to guard everyone’s health. During these deeply unsettling times, we know there are many looking forward to visiting this tranquil outdoor exhibition to experience Bruce Munro’s extraordinary vision.”

Sensorio will continue to offer guests food and beverage via a mobile kitchen (Americana), Mexican food truck, and beverage kiosks, with updated seating arrangements that conform to all safety and health guidelines. Social distancing throughout the exhibit will be enforced. Sensorio will require masks for all staff members, plus gloves for all food and beverage employees.

To further protect its guests and staff, non-contact thermometers will be utilized for each guest upon entry, and non-contact hand sanitation stations will be provided throughout the entire site. All restrooms and surfaces will be cleaned and disinfected every 30 minutes. Prior to admittance, every ticket buyer will be required to read and sign upon entrance a document confirming they currently have no COVID-19 symptoms and have not knowingly come into contact with anyone that has symptoms of COVID-19 or any flu-like virus, in the past 14 days.

Covering 15 acres of Paso Robles’ rolling hills, Bruce Munro: Field of Light at Sensorio is the largest art installation by the internationally recognized artist and the first U.S. exhibit powered entirely by solar. An array of over 58,800 stemmed spheres lit by fiber-optics, gently illuminating the landscape in subtle blooms of morphing color, through which the public may stroll. Bruce Munro: Field of Light at Sensorio was singled out by The New York Times as #6 in its “50 Places to Go in 2020.

Bruce Munro: Field of Light at Sensorio is located at, 4380 Highway 46 East, Paso Robles. Tickets must be purchased in advance, no sales will be offered on-site. For more information, the public may visit SensorioPaso.com or call (805) 226-4287.

