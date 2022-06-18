Sensorio celebrates 4th of July with special extended hours

Tickets available for expanded holiday weekend in Paso Robles

– Sensorio has announced extended hours for the three-day July 4th holiday weekend. Members of the public looking to celebrate Independence Day with plenty of lights (and no loud noises) are invited to Sensorio’s 16-acre immersive outdoor exhibit, where the rolling hills of Paso Robles are lit up with over 58,000 stemmed spheres “gently illuminating the landscape in subtle blooms of morphing colors.”

Nightly live entertainment allows attendees to hear music by local artists while enjoying food and drinks available on-site for purchase. VIP experience tickets are also available with added amenities including reserved seating on the private VIP terrace with Airstream cocktail bar, fireside tables, and sweeping views of the exhibition.

Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio is presented at Sensorio, 4380 Highway 46 East, Paso Robles, California and will be open Thursday through Monday, July 4, 7 –10:30 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, the public may visit SensorioPaso.com or call (805) 226-4287. The arts center limits capacity each night to ensure an uncrowded environment and create an enjoyable experience; guests are encouraged to order in advance to avoid disappointment.

For Sensorio, British artist Bruce Munro created an immersive experience in a “breathtaking otherworld.” Field of Light at Sensorio is larger in size than any other Munro exhibition internationally and is Munro’s first US exhibit entirely powered by solar. Field of Light at Sensorio has been described as “mesmerizing,” (Los Angeles Times), “art that you experience,” (San Francisco Chronicle), a “dreamlike glowing landscape,” (SLO Tribune), and a “well-considered mix of technology, art installations, and community elements” (Forbes).

The installation has hosted in excess of 200,000 visitors to date. This new Central California destination has also offered a highly romantic setting for popping the question, with Sensorio staff reporting at least six marriage proposals on the grounds to date. Sensorio, the intersection of art, technology, and nature, has been designed as a destination for entertainment, exploration, meditation, adventure, and delight, honoring the natural topography of the landscape. Future developments at Sensorio will include a hotel and conference center. Guests are invited to download Sensorio’s free app, “Sensorio Paso” for an enhanced experience.

For more information visit sensoriopaso.com.

