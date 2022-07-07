Sensorio to raise funds for foster youth, cancer support organization

Special fundraising event taking place July 24

– Visitors planning to experience Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio will also assist in raising funds for youth in foster care and a local cancer support organization for children when they visit during Sensorio Gives Back on July 24. This ongoing initiative at the outdoor art exhibition highlights and supports local non-profits on selected nights, when $20 of each ticket sold to Light at Sensorio goes towards the chosen charities (with $10 donated to each organization).

Taking place on Sunday, July 24, this special fundraising event will benefit the Kinship Center and Jack’s Helping Hand. Made up of British artist Bruce Munro’s Field of Light and Light Towers, the exhibit has been extended and will continue in residence. Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio is located at Sensorio, 4380 Highway 46 East, Paso Robles, California. For tickets and more information, the public may visit sensoriopaso.com.

Headquartered in Salinas, California, the Kinship Center recruits and trains caring families to provide supportive homes to youth in foster care throughout the Central Coast. Since 1984, the Kinship Center has helped build and strengthen families for thousands of children through vital community services including foster care adoption, relative caregiver support, children’s mental health and wraparound services, legal guardianship assistance, and parent and professional education. To learn more about the Kinship Center, the public may visit senecafoa.org/kinshipcenter.

Located in San Luis Obispo, California, Jack’s Helping Hand provides community programs that meet the unique challenges of children under the age of 21 with cancer or special needs. The organization was founded by Paul and Bridget Ready in memory of their son Jack, whose three-year struggle with a rare form of brain cancer ended in 2004. Jack’s Helping Hand currently assists more than 250 individuals each month in San Luis Obispo County and offers a vast range of programs – from financial assistance to swimming lessons, adaptive horseback riding programs, cancer support groups, and much more. For more information on Jack’s Helping Hand, the public may visit jackshelpinghand.org.

