Serial Wines tasting lounge named a ‘Best New Winery’

Serial Wines Tasting Lounge opened in March this year

– The Serial Wines Tasting Lounge in downtown Paso Robles has been named one of the best new wineries in North America by USA Today. The Readers’ Choice 10 Best list, which was released today, features the top 10 best new wineries in the country as selected by USA Today readers.

The Serial Wines Tasting Lounge opened in March 2022. Located in the heart of downtown Paso Robles, the winery is a part of the John Anthony Family of Wines portfolio. The tasting lounge features wines that highlight the diverse Paso Robles AVA. Sourcing from meticulously-farmed estates, Serial Wines showcases varietal-specific wines, nuanced blends, AVA designates, and single vineyard releases from throughout the region—from the Adelaida District AVA to the Paso Robles Highlands District AVA. Prior to the opening of the tasting lounge, Serial Wines were only available for purchase online.

“After producing wines under the Serial Wines label for more than five years, we felt the time was right to bring our wines to life in person and open our tasting lounge in downtown Paso Robles. This area is experiencing a very exciting revitalization, and we are thrilled to be a part of that,” said John Anthony Truchard, Founder and CEO of John Anthony Family of Wines. “Being awarded this 10 Best honor is a culmination of all the hard work and passion that has gone into opening and operating the Tasting Lounge, and we’re grateful to be recognized alongside such great company. Our Tasting Lounge brings something truly unique to the downtown area, and we’re looking forward to offering this exceptional experience to locals and visitors for years to come.”

USA Today’s 10Best.com provides users with original, unbiased, and experiential travel content on top attractions, things to see and do, and restaurants for top destinations in the U.S. and around the world. The core of the site’s unique recommendations are sourced from local travel experts. Initial nominees for 10Best lists are chosen by a panel of relevant experts which include a combination of editors from USA Today, editors from 10Best.com, and relevant expert contributors. The top 10 winners are selected by popular vote.

The Serial Wines Tasting Lounge is located at 1226 Park Street, Paso Robles, and is open Sunday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. Reservations are recommended, and can be made by calling (805) 296-3377 or by visiting www.serialwines.com/visit.

