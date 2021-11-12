Veterans Day ceremony held at Faces of Freedom Memorial

Hundreds of locals turned out for the event

– A Veterans Day ceremony attracted hundreds of people Thursday at the Faces of Freedom Veterans Memorial in Atascadero. An Estrella Warbirds flyover opened the annual event. The Central Coast Pipes and Drums escorted the Santa Maria Band of Brothers in the Presentation of Colors.

Lyra Stoltz and Lucy Hope of the Atascadero Fine Arts Academy Honor Choir san the National Anthem. Lt. General Scott Black talked about the significance of Veterans Day.

San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Debbie Arnold presented Distinguished Veteran awards to Bonnie Meyer and Leroy “Max” Bowery for their military careers. 96-year-old Max Bowery walked up to the microphone and thanked all those who turned out to honor veterans.

The Gold Coast Quilt Guild presented quilts to 24 veterans to thank them for their service. Darin Gong played Taps on the trumpet to conclude the event.

Former City Councilman Jerry Clay said, “We just appreciate our veterans so much. The whole ceremony was beautiful today.”

“I am always so touched by these ceremonies to see all of our residents come out from all over the county come out to support our veterans and to celebrate and honor those who have served our country,” Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno said,

Supervisor Debbie Arnold secured a San Luis Obispo County Community Project Grant which paid for 100 Veterans to receive a free barbecue lunch after the ceremony. The barbecue was provided by the Atascadero Kiwanis club following the ceremony.

