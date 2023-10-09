Seventh annual charity cornhole tournament returns to Atascadero

Proceeds to benefit the North County Adaptive Sports and Recreation Program

– The City of Atascadero and the Knights of Columbus will present the 7th annual Showdown Charity Cornhole Tournament on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 13 and 14. The event features two days of fun with a two-person team tournament on Friday with kick-off at noon in Atascadero and the main two-person team tournament on Saturday with registration starting at 8 a.m. Both tournaments will take place at the Sunken Gardens in Downtown Atascadero. Proceeds benefit the North County Adaptive Sports and Recreation Program.

Kick-off to the cornhole games begins on Friday at noon with check-in at 11 a.m. On Saturday, plan for a whole day of games, as there is a nine-game minimum for this tournament starting at 9:30 a.m. Here are the details:

Friday, Oct. 13 – Social tournament in Sunken Gardens: Check in at 11 a.m. for the eight-team round-robin toss from 12-2 p.m. Bracket finals 2-5 p.m. Cash prizes will be awarded for 1st-4th place. There is a $60 donation fee for a two-person team entry (32-team maximum).

Saturday, Oct. 14 – The Showdown main tournament, Sunken Gardens: Check-in at 8 a.m. with the eight-team round-robin toss at 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Bracket finals 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Cash prizes will be awarded for 1st – 4th place for social and advanced brackets. There is a $80 fee donation per 2-person team.

In addition to the main tournament, there will be a $50 prize for the best team costume and a Jenga challenge. Cash prizes apply to adult teams only (ages 12 and over) and can total up to $3,000 with a 128-team sell-out. Trophies and cash prizes will be awarded for 1st – 4th place. There will also be a “most points” with a $10 buy-in and a $100 cash prize for 1st place. Coffee and pastries will be available as well as food and drinks for lunch available for purchase from Kiwanis of Atascadero.

Go to www.VisitAtascadero.com/cornhole for the registration form and for more information, or go to www.Eventbrite.com and search “Atascadero Showdown.” Note: if you purchase via Eventbrite, please print out and bring your completed registration form on the day of the event to expedite your check-in. Participants may register at the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce located at 6907 El Camino Real, Suite A. Tickets will be sold first-come first-served. The event itself is free to attend.

