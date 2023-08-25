Sex offender accused of inappropriately touching minor in downtown SLO

Victim told officers that Davis had followed her into the store and ‘grabbed her buttocks and attempted to pick her up’

– On Saturday, Aug. 19, at approximately 11 a.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department received a report of an adult male that had followed a female adolescent into a business and inappropriately touched her.

Responding officers found 48-year-old Jonathan Davis still inside the business. The victim told officers that Davis had followed her into the store and “grabbed her buttocks and attempted to pick her up.” The victim and a nearby sibling then yelled for their mother and Davis walked away but remained inside the store. The mother confronted Davis about touching her child, instructed him to stay inside the store, and called 911.

Davis was arrested and booked into County Jail for the following crimes:

Felony annoying or molesting a child under 18

Felony second or more offense annoying or molesting a child under 18

Misdemeanor assault and battery

Misdemeanor lewd or lascivious act on a child under 14

Five-year enhancement for a prior conviction of a serious or violent felony

Davis was convicted of annoying or molesting a child under 18 in 2007 and 2019 and is a registered sex offender. People convicted of sex crimes are required to register as a sex offender with local authorities.

Davis is in custody at the time of this release with bail set at $150,000.

