Shabang Live Music and Arts Festival returns to SLO

Festival returns after two-year hiatus

– Shabang Music Productions will present Shabang Live Music and Arts Festival at Laguna Lake Park on May 13 and 14, 2022 featuring four stages, major headlining artists, a silent disco, funk safari, art exhibits, movement classes, non-musical performers, local food, beverages and more.

Shabang Music Productions will present the festival for the first time in two years. After this hiatus, Shabang is coming back bigger than ever with its first-ever two-day format to accommodate their largest line-up of musical performances to date with 50+ acts.

Tickets are available online starting Tuesday. Early-bird tickets will be available starting at $40 for Friday, $60 for Saturday, and $100 for a 2-day pass. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Jan. 28.

“Shabang still embodies what it stood for in the beginning: pure bliss from live music, art, and the beautiful scenery of the Central Coast. Now, we’ve just turned it up a couple hundred notches to create the most electrifying music festival experience the Central Coast has ever seen,” said co-Founder of Shabang, Greg Golf.

Founded by Central Coast community members Greg Golf, Carson Stone, and Alexander Schwend, Shabang Music Productions has grown from a few friends and a guitar into a staple of music and artistic expression in San Luis Obispo and throughout the Central Coast. Learn more at shabangslo.com.

