Shakespeare Festival returning to SLO with ‘Cyrano de Bergerac’

Cyrano de Bergerac is a ‘romantic swashbuckling tale of love, honor, friendship, and panache’

– The public is invited to pack a picnic, dust off that lawn chair, and enjoy live theatre al fresco as the Central Coast Shakespeare Festival presents Cyrano de Bergerac.

Performances will be on Fridays at 7:30 and Saturdays and Sundays at 6 p.m. starting July 22 and running through Aug. 14 at Filipponi Ranch Winery in San Luis Obispo. Ticket prices France from $12-20. Filipponi Ranch wine will be available for sale by glass or bottle – no outside alcohol is permitted.

Shakespearean in its epic passion and lush language, Cyrano de Bergerac is a romantic swashbuckling tale of love, honor, friendship, and panache. A timeless story that celebrates the power and beauty of love and the humorous and heartbreaking ways we try to express it.

For more information about the event, visit: https://www.centralcoastshakespeare.org

To purchase tickets, visit: https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/centralcoastshakespeare/2021

