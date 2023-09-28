Sharon Roden selected as new District 1 city councilwoman

Candidates interviewed at special meeting Tuesday

– A special meeting was held this Tuesday to fill the vacant District 1 Councilmember term. This vacancy was a result of John Hamon being appointed mayor after the death of Mayor Steve Martin. Councilmembers selected Sharon Roden as the appointee to fill the position.

Eight qualified applicants were interviewed by the sitting council members. The candidates were sequestered during each interview and asked to power down their personal electronic devices during the session.

Each candidate was asked to answer the following questions:

1. Why do you want to serve on the city council and what makes you qualified to serve?

2. What unique quality or attribute can you bring to the council that sets you apart from other applicants?

3. What do you feel is one of the biggest challenges for our city and how, as a new councilmember, do you think you can help with the issue?

4. During the 14-month term and should you be elected (in 2024) to continue as a councilmember, what would you like to achieve?

5. What is your vision for Paso Robles – what would you like to see Paso become?

6. Closing thoughts

After all candidates answered the first round of questions, Councilmembers then asked the top four candidates (Linda George, Sarah Hinds-Martin, Elizabeth Lee and Sharon Roden) follow-up questions based on their initial answers. The council then selected Sharon Roden.

The council will meet again at their regular meeting on Oct. 3 to formally vote on Roden’s appointment to the council. If confirmed by the council on Oct. 3, Roden will be administered the oath of office and immediately fill the vacant District 1 seat.

City Councilmembers selected Sharon Roden as the appointee to fill the City Council District 1 position. If confirmed by Council on October 3rd, Roden will be administered the oath of office and immediately fill the vacant District 1 seat. https://t.co/sZdOSxV5l4 pic.twitter.com/ruRJp7Oh35 — City of Paso Robles (@PRCity) September 27, 2023

Share To Social Media