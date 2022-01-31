Shelby Daniels earns high academic excellence from Weber State

Paso Robles local was among more than 3,800 students to receive the honor

– Shelby Daniels of Paso Robles, California, earned High Academic Excellence from Weber State University. More than 3,800 students received the honor of Academic Excellence in the fall 2021 semester, signifying they maintained a GPA of at least 3.5. Of those 3,800, approximately 1,200 students earned the distinction of High Academic Excellence for maintaining a 4.0 GPA.

The achievement of earning Academic Excellence is difficult under normal circumstances but was made especially challenging with the added pressure of handling the mental and emotional impact of a global pandemic, political unrest, and an unusual learning environment.

Less face-to-face instruction and interaction, as well as limited engagement with peers, meant students had to “demonstrate their grit and determination to maintain their high academic standards,” according to the school. Additionally, many students maintained exceptional academic standards while also managing jobs, extracurricular activities, families, and household responsibilities. Visit weber.edu/wsutoday for more news about Weber State University.

About Weber State University

Weber State is an open-admission institution, serving more than 29,000 students from some of the most ethnically and economically diverse cities in Utah. The university cultivates personalized teaching, mentoring, and engaged learning with seven colleges, 225 undergraduate certificate and degree programs, and 17 graduate degrees, including a Doctor of Nursing Practice. Weber State’s 16 teams compete in NCAA Division I athletics as part of the Big Sky Conference.

