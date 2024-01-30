Sheriff’s Advisory Foundation hosts benefit for K9 unit

Fundraising event supports training, equipment

– The Sheriff’s Advisory Foundation extends an invitation to the public to participate in a fundraising event aimed at supporting the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit. Contributions garnered from this event are directed towards maintaining the K9 Unit’s training and equipment.

Interested individuals seeking additional details are encouraged to contact Katie Leon via email at kleon@co.slo.ca.us. Attendees are also urged to include the names of their dinner guests in the notes section during the checkout process, if applicable.

The $800 table purchase includes the following:

Seating for 8

BBQ dinner

Beer and wine

Thrilling K9 demonstrations

Silent auction featuring paw-some prizes

The event is scheduled for March 9 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The venue for this occasion is Greengate Ranch and Vineyard, located at 300 Green Gate Road, San Luis Obispo, California.

For further information or to show support, contact Katie Leon at (805) 466-2044 or via email at kleon@co.slo.ca.us.

