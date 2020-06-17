Paso Robles News|Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help finding a missing man 

Posted: 5:06 pm, June 16, 2020 by News Staff
John Shahan

–The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the public in locating a missing person out of Paso Robles.

John Shahan, 67, was first reported missing on May 30 by his family members. Shahan is white, 6’3″ tall, 210 pounds with grey hair and green eyes.

His last known address was in the Jardine Road area of Paso Robles, however he may currently be living out of his vehicle. Shahan is believed to be driving a grey 2005 Dodge Durango with Utah license plate 9G3AG.

Shahan has previously spent time traveling between Arizona, Utah, California, Colorado, and Hawaii.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 805-781-4550.



