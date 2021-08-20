Paso Robles News|Saturday, August 21, 2021
Sheriff’s office busts illegal marijuana grow operation near Santa Margarita 

Posted: 3:42 pm, August 20, 2021 by News Staff

san luis obispo county sheriff's office badgeApproximately 1,000 plants found and destroyed

–On Aug. 20, members of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office‘s Cannabis Compliance Team, Gang Task Force and Special Operations Unit served a search warrant at a property located in the 3000 block of Las Pilitas Road in rural Santa Margarita.

An illegal marijuana grow was discovered with approximately 1,000 plants.

The plants were removed from the property with the assistance of helicopters. The marijuana plants were then destroyed.

No arrests were made. The investigation continues with the anticipation that charges will be filed.

 

Comments

