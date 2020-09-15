Paso Robles News|Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Sheriff’s office investigates report of shots fired near Creston Elementary 

Posted: 3:30 am, September 15, 2020 by News Staff

Shots were reportedly from a hunter in the area and pose no threat to the public, Sheriff’s Office says

–The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of shots fired at Creston Elementary School this morning. Deputies and other law enforcement responded to the scene.

The sheriff’s office says they can confirm the shots came from a hunter in the area. They say that the situation is resolved and there is no danger to the public.

