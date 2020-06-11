Sheriff’s office releases identity of officer wounded by active shooter

–The Sheriff’s Office is releasing the identity of the deputy who was wounded in the active shooter incident in Paso Robles.

The deputy is identified as 28-year old Nicholas Dreyfus. He began with the Sheriff’s Office in October 2018. He is currently assigned to our North County Sheriff’s Station in Templeton. While searching for the suspect in the active shooter incident, Dreyfus was shot in the face. He was transported to a local hospital and then flown to a trauma center out of the area where he underwent surgery for his injuries. The surgery was successful. He is listed in guarded condition and his prognosis is good.

Dreyfus is married. His wife and family members are with him as he recovers.

