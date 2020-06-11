Paso Robles News|Thursday, June 11, 2020
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Sheriff’s office releases identity of officer wounded by active shooter
  • Follow Us!

Sheriff’s office releases identity of officer wounded by active shooter 

Posted: 11:57 am, June 11, 2020 by News Staff

Nicholas Dreyfus at his pinning ceremony on May 29, 2019.

–The Sheriff’s Office is releasing the identity of the deputy who was wounded in the active shooter incident in Paso Robles.

The deputy is identified as 28-year old Nicholas Dreyfus. He began with the Sheriff’s Office in October 2018. He is currently assigned to our North County Sheriff’s Station in Templeton. While searching for the suspect in the active shooter incident, Dreyfus was shot in the face. He was transported to a local hospital and then flown to a trauma center out of the area where he underwent surgery for his injuries. The surgery was successful. He is listed in guarded condition and his prognosis is good.

Dreyfus is married. His wife and family members are with him as he recovers.



Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.