Shop local at Jr. CEO business day in Atascadero this Sunday

Over 30 local students participating in the Jr. CEO program will showcase their products and services

– The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce is hosting the second annual Jr. CEO Business Day on Sunday, Mar. 24. Over 30 elementary and junior high students participating in the Jr. CEO program will showcase their products and services at the event, located next to LOL Yogurt in downtown Atascadero from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The community is encouraged to attend and support these young entrepreneurs.

Each Jr. CEO has developed a business name and created a unique product or service for sale. Attendees can shop from a variety of businesses, including 805 Rebel, Ezra’s Earrings, Abby’s Soaptastic Soaps, Ava’s Pupsicle Pop-Up, Creative Stitches, Duckie Designs, Easy Peasy Lemon Squeezy, Faithful Cowboy Farm Goods, Fun Farm Mercantile, Giada Jewell Designs, Good Photos, Holy Pretzels, Jeremy’s Slime Factory, Layer by Layer 3D Printing, Little Lemons, LOC’D On Crayons, MK Bubble Bath Bliss, Double Cross Spice Co., Natural Properties, Olivia’s Baked Goods, Paso Robles Lavender Co., Pete’s Prints, Phoebes Crystal Candies, Preppy & Plaid, Recycling Is Fun!, Rhyan Knits, Rock N Bath, Scarlett’s Campfire Co., Universal Cookie Crumble, and More!

Josh Cross, Chamber President/CEO, led each virtual workshop and expressed enthusiasm about the students’ efforts. “It has been a highlight of my year to teach these young entrepreneurs the basics of business. They’ve worked hard and you are going to be impressed with their ingenuity. Your presence at Jr. CEO Business Day will contribute to the students’ understanding of running a business. They are eager to see what sells.”

The Jr. CEO program provided a unique educational opportunity for students, offering five virtual workshops focused on entrepreneurial skills, including fundamentals for setting up a business, cost models, safety and food preparation, marketing and customer service, and savings and money management.

For more information, individuals can contact the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce at (805) 466-2044 or via email at info@atascaderochamber.org. Further details are available on the chamber’s website at www.atascaderochamber.org.

