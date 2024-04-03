Shots fired, one injured in South County incident

Victim reported to be in stable condition with non life-threatening injuries

– Authorities responded to reports of multiple shots fired in the 300 block of Neptune Drive on Saturday night.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received the call around 9:30 p.m. regarding the incident, which occurred during a party at the location.

According to witnesses, gunfire erupted in the area where the party was taking place.

An adult male sustained gunshot wounds and was subsequently transported to a local hospital. The victim is reported to be in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sheriff’s detectives immediately launched an investigation into the shooting, with assistance from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) and the Santa Maria Police Department.

Authorities are actively investigating. No further information has been released at this time.

