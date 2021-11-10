Siegel’s Jewelry closing in Paso Robles

Husband-wife team retiring, conducting going out of business sale

– For nearly a decade, Siegel’s Jewelry has provided high quality jewelry and customer service to Paso Robles, but third-generation jeweler Ken Siegel and his wife Kris say they are ready to retire. Siegel’s is running a “Going Out of Business Sale” that started Nov. 9, with up to 70-percent off a wide selection of new and estate jewelry, diamonds and watches until sold out.

The Iowa jewelry couple — working in the Cedar Rapids family-owned business begun by Ken’s grandfather, Joseph, in 1940 — fell in love with the area during a trip for their 25th wedding anniversary in Feb. 2012.

“As soon as we saw the corner downtown location for rent, we thought it would be the perfect opportunity for the next part of our journey as a family business.” In May that year, Paso Robles saw the grand opening of Siegel’s in the heart of downtown.

Since then, Siegel’s has brought to the Paso Robles community a full service jewelry store, from jewelry and watch repairs and custom design work — in partnership with their goldsmith, Stu Goldman — to curating a selection of diamonds, estate jewelry, and top brands such as Belle Etoile, Michou, Luvente, Beverley K, and Parade Designs.

Just in time for winter holiday shopping, customers will find at Siegel’s Going Out of Business Sale a large selection of diamonds and new inventory, including one-of-a-kind estate pieces just discovered at this summer’s Las Vegas Antique Jewelry & Watch Trade Show.

Ken and Kris say they are grateful for the support of the Paso Robles community for nearly a decade. “We hope that someone can fill our shoes to fulfill the needs of this community,” says Ken, “and enjoy our location in the heart of downtown Paso Robles.”

Leaving on a high note, with one of their best years in business, the couple says they are dreaming of taking off a few months a year to visit with their grandkids in Australia, where their oldest son and family live. But when they are not down under, they hope to be front and center in the community they fell for, continuing to be active with the local organizations they support, including the Boys and Girls Club and the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center.

Siegel’s Going Out of Business Sale begins Tuesday, Nov. 9 and will continue until everything is sold, 739 12th Street, Paso Robles. Hours of operation are Tuesday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., closed Monday. For more information about the sale visit their Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/SiegelsPasoRobles/ or website at www.siegelsjewelry.com.

