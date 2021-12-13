Significant rainfall in the forecast for Paso Robles

High wind advisory in effect

– Significant amounts of rainfall are in the forecast for Paso Robles today and tomorrow, according to weather reports. Weather Underground is predicting 1.93-inches of rain possible on Monday and an additional .19-inches on Tuesday morning. More rain is also possible on Thursday and again next week. This morning Paso Robles measured 0.03-inches of rain so far, bringing the current season total to 2.22-inches. Click here to view rainfall totals for Paso Robles.

A high wind advisory is in effect as of 4:14 a.m. this morning. South winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are expected from 3 p.m. this afternoon to noon tomorrow in San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys, Cuyama Valley and Santa Barbara County Mountains.

Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles, the National Weather Service warns. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey is predicting that a series of storms will begin bearing down on SLO County this week, and says the rain could last through Christmas:

Series of storms bearing down on SLO County, and it could last through Christmas https://t.co/tQE8Hlqz45 — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) December 13, 2021

Lindsey says that some Central Coast locations could see between 3 and 5+ inches of rain and the strongest winds and heaviest rains will occur at the frontal passage late Monday night/early Tuesday morning:

A storm will slam into the Central Coast on Monday into Tuesday. Central Coast locations could see between 3 and 5+ inches of rain. The strongest winds and heaviest rains will occur at the frontal passage late Monday night/early Tuesday morning. 🌬️🌊🌧️☃️ #CAwx @5CitiesFirePIO pic.twitter.com/Yy45RLYsG1 — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) December 12, 2021

Rainfall amounts from anticipated winter storms could be significant, which may potentially cause local flooding. Should you wish to make sand bags to protect private property, the city has sand available at the city Streets Yard located at 1220 Paso Robles Street (refer to the graphic below). Bring a shovel.

Empty sand bags are available for purchase at the following locations:

Burt Industrial Supply 2125 Golden Hill Road 1-805-237-2471

Lowe’s 2445 Golden Hill Road 1-805-602-9051

Blake’s Hardware 1701 Riverside Avenue 1-805-238-3934

Farm Supply 2450 Ramada Drive 1-805-238-1177

For guidance on disaster preparedness (i.e., Flood Safety Checklist), please visit the City of Paso Robles Emergency Services website:

http://www.prcity.com/432/Disaster-Preparation

Important Emergency Contact Information:

Emergencies – Paso Robles Police Department 911 or (805) 237-6464

Electrical/Power – PG&E 1-800-743-5002

Storm/Street/Drainage Questions – Department of Public Works 1-805-237-3861

