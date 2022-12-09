Significant rainfall in the forecast Saturday

Over an inch of rain forecasted Saturday

– A chance of significant amounts of rainfall is in the forecast this weekend for Paso Robles, according to Weather Underground.

Currently Weather Underground is predicting a 100% chance of up to 1.24 inches of rain on Saturday, and then additional trace amounts of rainfall on Sunday and Monday. Windy conditions are also expected on Saturday.

