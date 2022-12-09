Paso Robles News|Friday, December 9, 2022
Significant rainfall in the forecast Saturday 

Posted: 4:28 pm, December 8, 2022 by News Staff

rainfall paso roblesOver an inch of rain forecasted Saturday

– A chance of significant amounts of rainfall is in the forecast this weekend for Paso Robles, according to Weather Underground.

Currently Weather Underground is predicting a 100% chance of up to 1.24 inches of rain on Saturday, and then additional trace amounts of rainfall on Sunday and Monday. Windy conditions are also expected on Saturday.

Click here to view a full 10-day forecast for Paso Robles. 

