SIP Certified to share survey results, resources for wineries in upcoming webinar

–SIP (Sustainability in Practice) Certified recently surveyed tasting room professionals to better understand the challenges facing tasting rooms in a COVID world as well as the resources used to keep up to date on protocols, and some of the triumphs navigating these monumental times. The survey focused on operational, customer-facing, and communication-centric questions that provided insight into both successes and hurdles in operating a tasting room at this time.

Participants included tasting room professionals from San Luis Obispo, Monterey, Sonoma, Santa Clara, Alameda, and Trinity County.

With regard to receiving consistent, clear guidance on safety protocols, tasting rooms rate information streams as 7.2 on a scale of 1-10 (10 being best).

Over 50-percent of tasting rooms switched to “appointment only” style tastings since re-opening.

On a scale of 1-5 (5 being best), tasting rooms report consumers adhering to safety protocols at a 3.9.

Tasting rooms report sales at a 7.1 on a scale of 1-10 (10 being best).

More survey results, as well as directional information and insightful innovations in wine country hospitality, will be presented in a webinar format on Sept. 30, 2020, at 9 a.m.

The webinar panelists include Kim Stemler Executive Director of the Monterey County Vintners and Growers Association. For ​the last 7-years; she has been a barrier buster, promoter, connector, and unifier of the region and currently is a wealth of knowledge when it comes to adhering to state and local mandates on COVID-19 and air quality safety.

Ben Fine, Wine Education Manager at Jackson Family Wines, also joins the panel. He is an integral part of innovating consumer experiences at the brand’s various properties, “We established educational activities at our estates that are self-guided, less intimidating and allow you to be with other people safely. It’s still a learning process and we’re looking to continue this- feel safe, being outside, and be with wine. We’re willing to take chances because if you’re not looking forward, you’re behind.”

Find the webinar sign-up here.​

