‘Sip for Scholars’ benefit is this Friday 

–On Friday, Feb. 28, the Vineyard Team will be hosting a benefit for the Vineyard Team Educational Scholarship Fund from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Niner Wine Estates located at 2400 Highway 46 West in Paso Robles. Enjoy a walk-around tasting with light appetizers from the award-winning Niner restaurant. Participating Wineries include Ancient Peaks Winery, Baileyana, Castoro Cellars, Center of Effort, Halter Ranch, Lafond Winery & Vineyards, McIntyre Family Wines, Niner Wine Estates, Shale Oak Winery and Tolosa. Tickets are sold online at www.sipcertified.org/events/details/sip-for-scholars and on-site at the event for $30 per person ages 21 and older.

“One hundred percent of all proceeds from this event will go toward these students’ college education,” says Sip Certified Manager, Beth Vukmanic Lopez. “We are grateful to our sponsoring winery and vineyard partners to raise the funds needed to award scholarships to deserving students each year.”

The Vineyard Team Educational Scholarship is a community-funded scholarship for college students whose parents work in Vineyard Team members’ vineyards and wineries. Since its inception in 2015, the fund has awarded over $75,000 in higher education scholarships based on academic excellence, financial need and community involvement. Many recipients have been first-generation college students. This year’s goal is to raise $25,000 for scholarships. For more information about the Vineyard Team Educational Scholarship, visit www.vineyardteam.org/scholarship.

