Six more COVID-19-related deaths reported

Since Tuesday, the county has added 253 cases of COVID-19

–The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department today reported that six residents have died with COVID-19, ranging in age from their 30s to their 80s. This brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in SLO County to 307.

Since Tuesday, the County added 253 cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of new cases over the last week to 556 and the 14-day average to 84. As of today, 32 SLO County residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 14 people in the ICU.

“We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and loved ones who are mourning the loss of these valued members of our community,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer.

“These are tragic losses because we have the tools at our fingertips to prevent more sickness and, ultimately, more deaths,” said Borenstein. “We can’t stress enough the importance of getting vaccinated, wearing a mask in public, and staying home if you are sick.”

More than 70.2% of eligible SLO County residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 62.4% are fully vaccinated. Vaccines are available at no cost at pharmacies, doctors’ offices, Public Health Department clinics, and mobile clinics countywide.

Since June 15, 23.1-percent of COVID-19 cases have been in vaccinated patients. Vaccinated individuals make up 14.5-percent of hospitalizations and 21-percent of deaths. In June, only 13-percent of samples were sequenced in California. Because only a small percentage of case specimens are sequenced to determine their strain, the actual number of variant cases is likely considerably higher, according to public health. The county has recorded 239 cases of the Delta variant and 267 of the Epsilon variant. Various reports say that the available vaccines, as well as natural immunity, both appear to be less effective against the Epsilon variant, which, while slower spreading than the Delta variant, still spreads quickly.

To get a COVID-19 vaccine at a Public Health clinic in Paso Robles, Grover Beach, or San Luis Obispo, visit myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255 to choose your location, time, and vaccine type, or walk in during open vaccine hours. See hours an pop-up clinics at www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine. To find other vaccine providers, visit myturn.ca.gov or VaccineFinder.org.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

