Sixth county jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19

–A sixth inmate at the San Luis Obispo County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19. The inmate was asymptomatic and was tested on Oct. 29 as part of county jail protocols. The test came back positive on Oct. 31 and the inmate was immediately isolated. Other inmates who may have been exposed have been placed in quarantine.

The total number of inmates who have been infected with COVID-19 is now six. This is the first case of an inmate testing positive since Oct. 29.

A total of eight sheriff’s deputies have tested positive for the virus: three patrol deputies and five correctional deputies. During August and September, two correctional deputies tested positive for the virus, but luckily they were not working during their contagious period, and so no one at the jail was exposed. These cases were reported to Public Health, were counted in the county case numbers, and were also provided to the Board of State and Community Corrections (BSCC), the governing body for County Jails in California. The jail reports cases in inmates and staff to the BSCC on a weekly basis; the data dashboard is available to the public at http://www.bscc.ca.gov/covid-19-data-dashboard.

