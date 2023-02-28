SkillsUSA medalists moving on to state, national conferences

Paso Robles High School SkillsUSA regional contestants win gold, silver, and bronze medals

– Paso Robles High School students succeeded at the California SkillsUSA Regional contests held virtually from January to February 2023, bringing home a total of 43 medals, including 22 gold, 13 silver, and eight bronze. These student winners will move on to the state and national SkillsUSA conferences.

Competing in 29 different contests, the PRHS had 117 students registered for the regional conference. The students took a SkillsUSA essentials quiz, sent in a resume, took competency tests in their contest content, and performed a contest task either live or recorded. The results were released on Feb. 23.

The gold medalists will now compete at the California State Conference from April 13 to 16 at the Ontario Conference Center against the other five regions of California. The winners of the state conference will attend the National Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, in June 2023.

Gold medalists:

Kalani Gaviola – 20 Second Elevator

Kyle Dart – Aviation Maintenance

Jon Scholl – Computer Programming

Georgia Abreu, Olivia Wright, Sofia Cortes – Health Services

Devon Kinder, Harmony Houdyshell, Tiana Fauset – Human Services

Ashlee Holt – Early Childhood Education

Lexi Keller – Health Occupations Professional

Wade Willis – Internetworking

Jess Conover – Marine Service

Kameron Paine – Mobile electronics

Carsen Bizzell – Motorcycle Services

Brian Rowins – Plumbing

Nicholas Woodard – Practical Nursing

Lucy Pritchard – Prepared Speech

Gwenyth Lemon – Related Tach. Math

Sayaka Nakashima – Tech. Computer Application

Ella Bishop – Telecommunications Cabling

Jayleen Arroyo, Logan Brand – Web Design

Silver medalists:

Phoenix Hart – Computer Programming

Junior Victoriano – Customer Service

Abigail Williams – Early Childhood Education

Ian Winstead – Intro. Woodworking

Connor Chadwick – Marine Service

Laura Rodriguez Verduzco – Nurse Assisting

Miles Hollen – Plumbing

Kaci Wagner – Power Equipment Tech.

Madalyn Williams – Practical Nursing

Justin Fogo – Tech. computer Applications

Angel Santiago – Telecommunications Cabling

Dylan Lewis, Max Lewis – Web Design

Bronze medalists:

Maxon Brown – Carpentry

Brielle Burt – Customer Service

Ava Lovelace – Early Childhood Education

Logan Gard – Intro. Woodworking

Tegan Henretty – Job Interview

Paso Robles High School is known for its Career Technical Education courses and is one of the leading technical education high schools on the Central Coast. Many of the SkillsUSA students are honors students, and many seniors will be Career Technical Education Honor Cord recipients and SkillsUSA Honor Cord recipients.

The Paso Robles community of businesses and individuals has financially supported SkillsUSA for the past 20 years. If you would like to support the PRHS SkillsUSA program, donations can be made to the non-profit foundation, SkillsUSA Chapter 211.

A PRHS SkillsUSA Donor Appreciation Dinner will be on April 27, at the Ravine Water Park on Airport Road at Highway 46 East at 6 p.m.

For more information about how to support the program, contact SkillsUSA Chapter 211 Coordinator Randy Canaday at (805) 674-4170 or email rcanaday@pasoschools.org

