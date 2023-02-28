SkillsUSA medalists moving on to state, national conferences
Paso Robles High School SkillsUSA regional contestants win gold, silver, and bronze medals
– Paso Robles High School students succeeded at the California SkillsUSA Regional contests held virtually from January to February 2023, bringing home a total of 43 medals, including 22 gold, 13 silver, and eight bronze. These student winners will move on to the state and national SkillsUSA conferences.
Competing in 29 different contests, the PRHS had 117 students registered for the regional conference. The students took a SkillsUSA essentials quiz, sent in a resume, took competency tests in their contest content, and performed a contest task either live or recorded. The results were released on Feb. 23.
The gold medalists will now compete at the California State Conference from April 13 to 16 at the Ontario Conference Center against the other five regions of California. The winners of the state conference will attend the National Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, in June 2023.
Gold medalists:
- Kalani Gaviola – 20 Second Elevator
- Kyle Dart – Aviation Maintenance
- Jon Scholl – Computer Programming
- Georgia Abreu, Olivia Wright, Sofia Cortes – Health Services
- Devon Kinder, Harmony Houdyshell, Tiana Fauset – Human Services
- Ashlee Holt – Early Childhood Education
- Lexi Keller – Health Occupations Professional
- Wade Willis – Internetworking
- Jess Conover – Marine Service
- Kameron Paine – Mobile electronics
- Carsen Bizzell – Motorcycle Services
- Brian Rowins – Plumbing
- Nicholas Woodard – Practical Nursing
- Lucy Pritchard – Prepared Speech
- Gwenyth Lemon – Related Tach. Math
- Sayaka Nakashima – Tech. Computer Application
- Ella Bishop – Telecommunications Cabling
- Jayleen Arroyo, Logan Brand – Web Design
Silver medalists:
- Phoenix Hart – Computer Programming
- Junior Victoriano – Customer Service
- Abigail Williams – Early Childhood Education
- Ian Winstead – Intro. Woodworking
- Connor Chadwick – Marine Service
- Laura Rodriguez Verduzco – Nurse Assisting
- Miles Hollen – Plumbing
- Kaci Wagner – Power Equipment Tech.
- Madalyn Williams – Practical Nursing
- Justin Fogo – Tech. computer Applications
- Angel Santiago – Telecommunications Cabling
- Dylan Lewis, Max Lewis – Web Design
Bronze medalists:
- Maxon Brown – Carpentry
- Brielle Burt – Customer Service
- Ava Lovelace – Early Childhood Education
- Logan Gard – Intro. Woodworking
- Tegan Henretty – Job Interview
Paso Robles High School is known for its Career Technical Education courses and is one of the leading technical education high schools on the Central Coast. Many of the SkillsUSA students are honors students, and many seniors will be Career Technical Education Honor Cord recipients and SkillsUSA Honor Cord recipients.
The Paso Robles community of businesses and individuals has financially supported SkillsUSA for the past 20 years. If you would like to support the PRHS SkillsUSA program, donations can be made to the non-profit foundation, SkillsUSA Chapter 211.
A PRHS SkillsUSA Donor Appreciation Dinner will be on April 27, at the Ravine Water Park on Airport Road at Highway 46 East at 6 p.m.
For more information about how to support the program, contact SkillsUSA Chapter 211 Coordinator Randy Canaday at (805) 674-4170 or email rcanaday@pasoschools.org